Before Erik Stevenson transferred from Washington to South Carolina, he transferred from Wichita State to Washington. When he left Kansas to go back to his home state, he learned although there was more familiarity going back home that the Huskies program wasn’t the best fit for him. Back in the transfer portal this offseason, Stevenson knew what to look for in a new basketball program the second time around and believes he’s found it with the Gamecocks.