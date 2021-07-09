Cancel
The Twitter Debate of the Century: Is it a Hair Tie or a Ponytail Holder?

By Malissa Rodenburg
womensrunning.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved best friend in running (and in bad/lazy hair days) has landed itself smack-dab in the middle of a Twitter war. You know what we’re talking about, right? That wrist-sized circle made of elastic and fabric you use to pull your hair into one cohesive look. What do you...

Kara Goucher
#Hair Tie#Hair Up#Exercise#Cat#Creativity#Npr Interns
