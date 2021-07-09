The Twitter Debate of the Century: Is it a Hair Tie or a Ponytail Holder?

Here's a life hack I've found out the hard way: Invest in nice hair ties. Not for the novelty, or because they're beautiful, or better quality. Simply because when I know I have a bunch of so-so rubber bands in a bag, under my bed, in another bag, covered in dust…I will lose them at record speed. After spending a few extra dollars on a top-notch, silk scrunchie, I hoard that baby like it cost millions, simply because I love using it so much and can't bear to lose it. "Can I borrow a hair tie?" is a request anyone with long hair has heard (or made!) way too many times, and the odds of a good return on that loan are pretty bad. So we compiled the best hair ties available for whatever your hair situation might be. Curly? Flat? About to work out? Here are the 13 hair ties that are so good, you won't want to give on to your friend, or lose them in your purse.