These Chicken, Peach and Bell Pepper Skewers are marinated in a tangy, sweet marinade that is beyond delicious. They're a perfect recipe for your summer BBQs!. Every summer I celebrate the return of my "peach ladies" at our local Farmer's Market as if it were Christmas and they were the biggest present under the tree. The peach ladies, as I call them, are the owners of Tenerreli Orchards and the peaches and nectarines they bring every week to the market are so gorgeous, sweet and juicy, it makes me want to cry. Am I being a bit dramatic? Maybe, but tears have been almost shed over these peach beauties.