In 2021, joke cryptos seem to be in a never-ending turf war to see which one can be the most ridiculous. Aside from the classic DogeCoin, crypto-fans can now try to get rich off of CumCoin, PissCoin, ASS Tokens, and god knows what else. Now one South Korean professor is taking the trend one step further, with a cryptocurrency that actually pays you to poop. Yes, really.