SW Biweekly – Size ‘Em Up: How Does Team USA Stack Up Against the Rest of the World? – On Sale Now!

By Lauren Serowik
SwimInfo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about the new Team USA on their way to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, and how they stack up against the rest of the world’s teams. Also featured is what the data says about American performances at Tokyo… is there cause for concern?; Paige Madden’s journey from NCAA Championships, COVID-19, Olympic Trials, to Team USA!; Andrew Wilson reflects the journey from DIII swimmer to Olympian; Inside the five-day wait for Brooke Forde, when she finally found out she made the team; The strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. Men’s Swim Team for Tokyo; A breakdown of the U.S. Women’s Team for Tokyo; A look at how the seven relays are shaping up for Tokyo; Jessica Long and Rudy Garcia-Tolson selected to fifth Paralympics Team for Team USA; Cullen Jones embracing his role to help swimming continue to be more inclusive; the 2021 Aquatic Directory; Sun Yang’s ban reduced, but will still miss Tokyo following Cas retrial; Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers drop 200 free from Tokyo programs; and How They Train with St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and.

