Ever-Rise On Being Shocked Over Their WWE Releases
Former WWE NXT Superstars Ever-Rise recently spoke with Andy Murray of WhatCulture and said they were surprised to be released back on June 25 along with other budget cuts. Matt Martel (Shane Matthews) and Chase Parker (Jeff Parker) had developed a significant following on social media, and had some top supporters in the WWE locker room, such as Kevin Owens. The veterans from Canada, formerly known as 3.0, had signed with WWE in January 2019. They wrestled just three days before their release on NXT TV, losing to “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row.www.wrestlinginc.com
