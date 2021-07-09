Groton man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run crash

GROTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County man will spend between 4 and 12 years behind bars after being sentenced for killing a Cornell Professor in a 2020 hit-and-run crash. 45-year-old Jeffrey Skinner of Groton was sentenced Thursday afternoon. He was convicted of vehicular manslaughter, two counts of DWI, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident without reporting it. Prosecutors say Skinner admitted to causing the death of Professor Jerrie Gavalchin, also of Groton.