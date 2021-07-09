Your Compton Taco Crawl: Nayarit-Style Al Vapor Tacos, Jalisco-Style Tostadas Raspadas, and OG TJ-Style Asada

After more than 20 years in business, the Bootleg Theater in Historic Filipinotown is officially closing its doors. Co-owner Jason Adams broke the news to L.A. TACO on June 10, while he and his partner, Alicia Adams, returned to the theater to retrieve the iconic metal sign that hung outside their Beverly Boulevard location for decades. “There is no question that the best nights of our life (so far) were spent at the Bootleg,” the couple said in a statement to L.A. TACO yesterday. There are currently no plans to move the business—which served as a safe space for punk rockers, bar room wrestlers, poets, and local actors—to a new location.