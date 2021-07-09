Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Compton, CA

Your Compton Taco Crawl: Nayarit-Style Al Vapor Tacos, Jalisco-Style Tostadas Raspadas, and OG TJ-Style Asada

By Javier Cabral
Posted by 
LATACO
LATACO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoying all that L.A.’s Taco Life has to offer is a matter of constantly pushing yourself to cruise through new neighborhoods and stopping randomly at taquerías along the way. Some surefire signs of stumbling into unforgettable tacos are trucks, restaurants, or stands that have large crowds, or simply a truck offering a taco-style or from a different region that you haven’t seen before.

www.lataco.com

Comments / 1

LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
451
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Compton, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nayarit#Taco Truck#Taco Day#Food Drink#Taco Life#Mexican#Pozole#Tacos El Cacheton#Los Poblanos#The Poblano Poblanos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
News Break
Disneyland
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Whittier, CAPosted by
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to Hiking East of East: Four Firme Nature Trails from Whittier Narrows to Puente Hills

“The San Gabriel Valley today has so many roads and houses it’s hard to imagine anything natural survives. Yet survive it does, and Whittier Narrows helps prove it.”. The authors of Wild LA, a 2019 nature guide published by the Natural History Museum, remind us that nature abounds and surrounds us here in Los Angeles—from the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountain ranges and Angeles National Forest to our oceans, hills, valleys, arroyos, wilderness parks, and protected habitats.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Cudahy’s Patata Street Food Row Is Southeast L.A.’s Most Exciting (and Vulnerable) Eating Destination in Los Angeles

The city of Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles has long thrived with life and community hustle. Despite making headlines for the infamous Delta Jet fuel dump last year and unlawful police shootings, street food vendors along Patata Street have recently made the neighborhood an attraction with an open-air street food gathering. With heavy-hitting vendors like Los Sabrosos al Horno and Perro 110 setting up shop weekly, Patata Street gives Ave 26’s street vendor meetup in Lincoln Heights a run for its tacos.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

L.A. Taco’s 19 Best Tacos of 2019, Ranked and Mapped

Another year gone, another belly full of tacos. 2019—and the 2010s in general—was one hell of an era for things on top of a tortilla. As expected, the flurry of Tijuana-style beef birria tacos raged on in the city, indeed popping up nearly on every corner. Then came the wave of younger taqueros applying their creativity to the art of tacos, which gave us all fun creations like a taco-fied Nashville-style Hot Chicken sandwich! Yes, tortillas replaced the buns.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Hayacas, Yapingacho, and More: L.A.’s First Woman-Owned Ecuadorian Mobile Restaurant Is Now Open

Saturday, June 19th, 2021, marked the grand opening of Manjares De Mi Tierra, Los Angeles’s first-ever mobile Ecuadorian food restaurant. Manjares De Mi Tierra is a woman-owned business pushing against the risks and obstacles to make a name for the vibrant and diverse community of Ecuadorians of Los Angeles through food. The restaurant’s unique name is an ode to the community by owner Diana Rojas, which translates to delicacies from my land.
Carson, CAPosted by
LATACO

Ever Wanted a Custom Lowrider Bike? This Hustler Out of Carson Can Make It Happen

On a blazing hot Saturday afternoon, the lowrider bike club Rack City Lows meets up in Carson to put in work on their pride and joy on two wheels. While recent media coverage in Los Angeles has focused on lowrider meetups happening in Echo Park and East Los Angeles, the club’s founder and president Donn King remain committed to the art of their counterparts: lowrider bikes, also known as lowbikes.
South El Monte, CAPosted by
LATACO

Tacos for Crypto: A Taquería in South El Monte Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for Carnitas

Tacos for Bitcoin, what a time to be alive in L.A.’s Taco Life. Taquería Periban opened its location in 1996. Is family-owned and operated and a bonafide hidden gem located in an industrial section of South El Monte, just east of Rosemead Boulevard. As you pull up to order and check out their whiteboard with the menu, you’ll see it, next to the Plato de Asada and Sope menu items: “Bitcoin Accepted.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Arturo and the Rancho Zen of Washing Dishes: Life Lessons From a Career Dishwasher

After driving 100 miles through the Grapevine from Los Angeles to Bakersfield to feast on the James Beard Award–winning Noriega Hotel’s famous oregano-scented pickled beef tongue, I met a venerable dishwasher named Arturo Soto. He was an immigrant from Tuxpan, Michoacán, a rural village in a state in Mexico known for being the world capital of avocados and for cartel violence.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Beloved Independent Music Venue in Historic Filipinotown Officially Closing

After more than 20 years in business, the Bootleg Theater in Historic Filipinotown is officially closing its doors. Co-owner Jason Adams broke the news to L.A. TACO on June 10, while he and his partner, Alicia Adams, returned to the theater to retrieve the iconic metal sign that hung outside their Beverly Boulevard location for decades. “There is no question that the best nights of our life (so far) were spent at the Bootleg,” the couple said in a statement to L.A. TACO yesterday. There are currently no plans to move the business—which served as a safe space for punk rockers, bar room wrestlers, poets, and local actors—to a new location.

Comments / 1

Community Policy