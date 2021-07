The Euro initially tried to rally to kick off the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains as we ended up falling towards the 1.18 level again. The market looks as if it is going to continue to see a lot of volatility, and with the US dollar strengthening overall, I believe it is very likely that we will see the Euro suffer at the hands of this. Furthermore, we have been grinding lower and a descending channel for a while, so that of course is something worth paying attention to.