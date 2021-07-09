Quiver acquires disaster thriller ‘13 Minutes’
Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to disaster thriller 13 Minutes, feature directing debut of Toronto-based filmmaker Lindsay Gossling. With an ensemble cast including Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Will Peltz, Davi Santos, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva and Paz Vega, the film is set in a US heartland town where a tornado forces four families to overcome their differences in order to survive.www.screendaily.com
