Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This Legend of Zelda NES cartridge just sold for almost $1 million

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new record for the most expensive video game ever sold. Earlier today, a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda for the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold for a whopping $870,000 at a Heritage Auction. This shatters the record for the previous most expensive game ever, a...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nes#Zelda Games#The Legend Of Zelda#Auction#Nes#Super Mario Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Rare Sealed and Graded Copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES Could Fetch More Than $110K

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda is not the rared of video game memorabilia items, but this particular copy most certainly is. Why? It’s a variant from one of the earliest production runs that was only produced for a few months in late 1987 before being replaced by the “Rev-A” variant in early 1988. There’s only one rarer variant and that is the “NES TM”, but only a single sealed “NES TM” example is known to be in existence. Read more for another picture and additional information.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Legend of Zelda Games of All Time

Lots of games are good. Some are even great. A few you may even be able to call classics. But to our mind, there’s only one series of games that goes down in legend: The Legend of Zelda franchise. Starting in 1986, Link, the little forest boy clad in green,...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

All Bottle locations in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Bottles are an essential piece of Link’s kit in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword as they can be filled with potions to help out in a pinch when you need a hand. Whether you need healing, a Stamina refill, or extra Oxygen, Bottles are your best friend in Skyward Sword. You can get through the game without using them, but you’d just be making it unnecessarily difficult for yourself.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to defeat Ghirahim in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Demon Lord Ghirahim is one of the most formidable foes in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You have to defeat him three times: in the Skyview Temple, Fire Sanctuary, and Sealed Grounds. Here’s the best strategy for every encounter. Throughout Skyward Sword, Ghirahim is hell-bent on reviving his Demon...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Legend of Zelda, in what order to play the saga?

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most recognized sagas in the world of video games, and one of the hallmarks of Nintendo only behind, possibly, Super Mario. The saga has taken a new momentum in the present generation with the arrival of Breath of the Wild and the recent remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. With the sequel to the smash hit Wii U and Nintendo Switch, or the July premiere of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, many are wondering how to enter the saga. And there is no correct answer, but there are some ideas that can be followed to play the series in a logical order.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The retailer has limited quantities of the disc and discless versions available to purchase. At the time of publishing, you can purchase the console through the following links:. Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PS5 consoles to be in...
Video GamesTVOvermind

The Legend of Zelda Theme Song in 10 Different Styles

I’ve said it before, but one really has to be a fan of the Legend of Zelda in order to go this deep into the game since the music is nice, but hearing it ten different ways is kind of overkill for someone that hasn’t really been into it for over a decade. To be fair, some of the styles are distinctive and don’t appear to blend together, but for those with a better ear than myself it’s likely that each different style stands out on its own. Bossa Nova kind of sounds like a very generic style that might be used in a lot of games since it has the quality that reminds me of a few Final Fantasy games, while Jazz is definitely hard to miss. Metalcore, Funk-Rock, PowerMetal, Rock, and Punk all kind of sound the same but have their own variations that stand out if one really listens. Rock and Acoustic are pretty easy to figure out, as are Hardcore and Heavy Metal. Each sound hits the ear just right if one stops and listens to it and identifies itself, but when stacked together like this there are styles that tend to flow into one another and become a little bit lost.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

OG Esports rake in almost $1 million with just three NFT drops

European esports organization OG Esports have embraced NFTs since they rose in popularity at the top of 2021, generating close to $1 million in the process. Home to players that are the two-time victors of The International in Dota 2, OG have the second-most prize earnings of any organization in the industry — behind only Team Liquid — collecting over $34.5m at the time of writing, according to Esports Earnings.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

An Unpacked Legend of Zelda Game Sold for $870,000

If you thought $660,000 was expensive for an unsealed copy of the original Super Mario Bros. game, think twice, because an unpacked copy of The Legend of Zelda was recently auctioned for a whopping $870,000 (via The Verge). The game in question is from the original run of The Legend...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Super Rare Zelda NES Cartridge Sells for $870,000

You may recall that earlier in the week it was noted that an exceptionally rare copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda‘ for the Nintendo Entertainment System had come on the market via an online auction site. With it sat at around $110,000 at the time of writing, while we always expected that number to go up, following a report via Eurogamer, the sale has now concluded, and this individual copy has just landed its lucky owner a sweet $870,000!
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Ultra-Rare Copy Of The Original NES Zelda Just Sold For $870,000

Update [Sat 10th Jul, 2021 07:30 BST]: Well, it's official - a week later the same Legend of Zelda NES cartridge has now sold for $870,000 USD. This not only surpasses the amount Super Mario Bros. sold for, but also makes it the highest-priced video game that has ever been sold at an auction. That's a lot of rupees.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Super Mario 64 Breaks Video Game World Record Just Days After It Is Set by The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda made history recently by breaking a pretty significant world record, that being the esteemed title of the highest-selling video game of all time. The copy in question was a rare, unopened NES cartridge of the 1987 The Legend of Zelda game. The game was sold via Heritage Auctions- based in Dallas, Texas- for an astonishing $870,000 (that comes to around £625,000 for my fellow Brits). This beat the record set by an unopened and untouched copy of Super Mario Bros from 1986 for the NES which sold earlier this year for $660,000 (around £475,000) also by Heritage Auctions. However- only a few days after the Zelda series broke Mario’s record- Mario made a stunning comeback by smashing the world record again and reclaiming his title (because of course, you don’t just one up Mario and expect to come out of it victorious).
Video Gamesriver1037.com

The Most Expensive Game Ever Just Sold for $1.5 Million

A sealed copy of “Super Mario 64” for the Nintendo 64 just set the record for the most expensive game ever sold. It went for $1.56 million at an auction. (!!!) This record broke one that was JUST set last Friday from the same auction house. It was another Nintendo game, an unopened 1986 “Legend of Zelda” for the NES, sold for $870,000.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Legend of Zelda Game Auction Nets a Record 870K

A The Legend of Zelda game auction has just broken the record for a video game auction, bringing in a grand total of $870,000 for a single boxed copy of the NES game at Heritage Auctions. The original The Legend of Zelda is a very different game from what fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy