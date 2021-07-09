Planners give tentative support to student housing, retail next to GMU in Manassas
Prince William County planners tentatively support a planned $849 million mixed-use complex on a piece of county-owned property. The Planning Commission held a work session Wednesday on a request by Castle Rock Partners LLC to rezone the 23.74-acre parcel next to the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas from planned business district to planned mixed-use district.www.insidenova.com
Comments / 0