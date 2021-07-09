Police: Man pulls out gun during argument
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested following an altercation involving a firearm that took place late Thursday morning. Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a reported altercation involving a firearm in the 800 block of Schumaker Drive. On arrival, deputies met with some of the involved suspects who reported that an argument broke out in a third floor apartment, at which point one of the residents, identified as 19-year-old Cherrodde Corbin, brandished a loaded shotgun.www.wmdt.com
