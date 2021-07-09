Cancel
The difference a quality job makes

InvestmentNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSDG #10: Reduced Inequalities. Much has been written about the gap between the wealthiest people and the rest of the population and ways to reduce the wealth gap in a sustainable way. Liz and Steve explore one method in this episode that explores inequality and ways to improve the profitability of companies, providing what are known as quality jobs. Sarah Bratton Hughes at Schroders lays out the concept and Ana Herzog joins the podcast from Brazilian retail giant Magazine Luiza (also called Magalu), which implemented a bold strategy to increase the number of Black Brazilians in its upper management.

www.investmentnews.com

