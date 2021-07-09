401(k) lawsuit alleges excessive adviser compensation

Jason Sheasby, a partner at Irell & Manella, continues to demonstrate why he is one of the leading IP litigators in the nation, scoring a string of significant trial victories for clients in complex patent battles against some of the world’s largest companies. Among recent wins, in November 2019 and January 2020, Sheasby secured back-to-back $200 million and $102 million jury verdicts for United Services Automobile Association (USAA) in separate patent trials against Wells Fargo involving mobile remote deposit technology. Juries in each case found that Wells Fargo willfully infringed USAA’s patents for the technology. Sheasby also successfully represented USAA at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, defeating numerous attempts by Wells Fargo to challenge patents that support the $200 million and $102 million jury awards. Additionally, in August 2020, Sheasby scored a major victory for PanOptis against Apple in the first U.S. patent jury trial since the pandemic began.