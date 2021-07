Enjoy a pleasant mix of fair weather clouds this evening while a gentle easterly breeze cruises in at less than 6 MPH. The humidity will be elevated so you will have a sticky feel to the air, but temperatures are expected to be in the ideal range from now through sunrise Saturday morning. Enjoy temperatures in the upper 70s just before sunset and middle 70s just prior to midnight. By daybreak area temperatures will slip into the upper 60s offering a pleasant start to the weekend. Fair skies, unseasonably cool air and ( mostly ) dry skies will send all of us outdoors to enjoy this mid-summer treat.