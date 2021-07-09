Bristol releases project specifics on City Hall renovations

BRISTOL – Bristol has released project specifics on City Hall renovations, a hazardous building materials report and schematic designs. According to the architectural project narrative, City Hall was first constructed in 1963 and has had smaller renovations over the years with lighting, layout upgrades and renovations to make the facility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The building originally was constructed of brick, concrete and concrete masonry units with improvements of gypsum board and drywall.