Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of central Clarendon and east central Sumter Counties Until 530 PM EDT. At 503 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woods Bay State Park to near Alcolu to near Summerton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Manning, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Alcolu, Turbeville, Gable, Davis Station, Shiloh and Foreston. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 112 and 146.