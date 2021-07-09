Cancel
Giles County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Marshall, Maury by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Giles; Marshall; Maury SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL SOUTHEASTERN MAURY AND NORTHERN GILES COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Lewisburg, moving south at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Cornersville, Lynnville and Culleoka. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 21 and 38.

