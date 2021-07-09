San Carlos: Burton Park to get new batting cages
Brand new batting cages could be coming soon to Burton Park in San Carlos. At its meeting Monday, the City Council is set to vote on whether to approve the Burton Park Batting Cages Project and to authorize its advertisement for construction bids. The city said $215,000 have been provided by Premia Capital and Prince Street Partners to fund the batting cages, which will locate along the extension of the third base fence line at Flanagan Field.climaterwc.com
