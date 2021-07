On paper, the Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented groups of pass catchers in the entire league. It has been an extremely long journey to get to this point however, as Browns fans can now look upon the past days of Brian Robiskie, Dwayne Bowe and and Corey Coleman along with many other misfits at the position and laugh. The attitude began to change at the position when Cleveland acquired Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins during the 2018 offseason. This was an aggressive move by former general manager John Dorsey that continues to pay dividends to this day as Landry is still one of the upper echelon possession receivers in the league.