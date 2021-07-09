‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)
Finally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2. First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)www.northwestgeorgianews.com
