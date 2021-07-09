Cancel
Zaila Avant-garde wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming bee’s first African American champion

By Amy B Wang, Timothy Bella Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the bee’s first African American champion in its 96-year history. Avant-garde spelled ’'murraya’' correctly to win the competition, after conquering words such as ’'retene,’' ’'ancistroid,’' and ’'depreter’' over multiple rounds. Upon her...

Zaila Avant-garde and the Bee

By any standard, Zaila Avant-garde is a remarkable 14-year-old girl with a positive and compelling outlook on life. Ms. Avant-garde (her father reportedly changed her surname from Heard in honor of jazz legend John Coltrane) recently won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, the first African American to win the highly competitive spelling contest. She told reporters afterward that she studied 13,000 words a day. A DAY!
Before Zaila Avant-garde, these Black spellers made headlines

Zaila Avant-garde, the multi-talented 14-year-old who won hearts last Thursday as this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champ, is the first Black American to ever win the competition. A three-time Guinness World Records holder and basketball prodigy who can bounce juggle while riding a unicycle, she eventually plans to attend Harvard and has already received several full-ride scholarship offers.
Story of African American Racing Legend Charlie Wiggins Races to the Big Screen with New Movie “Eraced”

It was revealed today that the incredible and inspiring true story of Charles “Charlie” Wiggins, the greatest African American race car driver of the 1920s and 1930s, is being developed into a feature film by Ed Welburn and Madisun Leigh via their Welburn Media Productions banner. The film, titled “Eraced”, has attracted first-of-its-kind brand collaboration during development from blue chip partners including INDYCAR and Firestone. INDYCAR has pledged support for physical production, marketing and promotional opportunities during production, and additional marketing resources, including media, at time of release. Firestone will be a production partner for the film.
Howard University Receives $20 Million Endowment for Journalism

As a proud graduate of Howard University, a Black author, Documentaries, and a weekly contributor to NNPA, it all started at Drew Hall. Drew Hall is a male dormitory at Howard, and all of my 3 other siblings went to the great Howard University. This was truly a blessing, and education was a goal expected in our home, and I thank my parents for the funding, the inspiration, and prayers.
Before Columbus Foundation “Afropessimism” SF Library Talk

Frank B. Wilderson in conversation with Justin Desmangles, discusses his latest work, Afropessimism. Frank B. Wilderson III is an American writer, dramatist, filmmaker and critic. He is Chancellors Professor of African American Studies at the University of California, Irvine. He received his BA in government and philosophy from Dartmouth College, his Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University and his PhD in rhetoric and film studies from the University of California, Berkeley.
Meet Tina Sadarangani, Rising Star honoree

Editor’s Note: McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living are profiling the McKnight’s 2021 Women of Distinction honorees daily July 6 through Aug. 6. To see the 2021 McKnight’s 2021 Women of Distinction awards ceremony, register for free here. For additional profiles of McKnight’s Women of Distinction, visit this page.
Anthony McGill and the power of human connection

One of the myriad effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony McGill noted in a recent conversation, is that it took the profound musical experiences we are used to having in public and redirected them into the most private spaces — our homes. McGill, who is the New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinetist, spent hours absorbing music in this way. “With the social isolation, a lot of my connection with people came through the computer, through the laptop,” he said by phone from Marlboro, Vt., where he was participating in the Marlboro Music Festival.
Roselle teen wins astronomy award

Tyler Westering, 17, has won the Horkheimer/Smith Award, the highest youth service award given by the 18,500-member Astronomical League. The league, a 75-year-old national federation of more than 300 astronomy organizations, was co-founded by professional astronomer Dr. Harlow Shapley of Harvard University. The award plaque will be presented during the...
Newt’s World – Episode 278: Jeff Shesol on Mercury Rising

The advances we’ve seen with space travel and technology in a half-century are stunning. In this episode, we go back in time to look at the space race between the United States and Russia and the Mercury Seven astronauts, including John Glenn, who were going to put the United States in history books. Newt’s guest is Jeff Shesol, author of Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy, and the New Battleground of the Cold War.
The fascinating and profound effects of family

My father-in-law coached baseball nearly all his life, and my wife Michelle learned early how to keep a scorebook while sitting next to her dad during the games. She listened to his instructions to the players and absorbed his strategies for different situations. Her brother Eric, after a stellar pitching career in college, signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, for some reason that is still unexplained, we were at war in Viet Nam when Eric graduated. He was immediately drafted, and, by the time he was discharged, the Royals were no longer interested. (It’s not only the killed and wounded that are casualties of war.) As a result of her childhood, Michelle knows more about baseball than any other woman I’ve ever met. My mother was a Cincinnati Reds fan, I grew up hearing Waite Hoyt describe the games on radio and I played some in school – though never at my brother-in-law’s skill level.
Touring exhibit on bias stops at Science Center of Iowa

The Science Center of Iowa is one of the first in the nation to host a touring exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution called, “The Bias Inside Us.”. Center spokeswoman Emilee Richardson says as our country grapples with issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion, it’s critical to find new ways to understand and seek solutions. She says one part of the exhibit features everyday objects, like a notebook, to demonstrate bias.
9 Types of Goats Grabbing Hearts on Farms Across the Globe

From Alpine to Boer, meet nine different goat breeds!. There are over 300 different breeds of goat from all over the world, including South Africa, Asia, and North America. Goat breeds can include angora goats (mohair), kiko goats, pygora goats, toggenburg goats, oberhasli goats, and even cashmere goats. Each goat breed has its own breed standards and growth rate. Domestic goats are bred and kept for many different uses, including as pets, for milk production, and as meat goat breeds. Meet nine of the most popular and adaptable goat breeds!

