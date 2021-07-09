Zaila Avant-garde wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming bee’s first African American champion

My father-in-law coached baseball nearly all his life, and my wife Michelle learned early how to keep a scorebook while sitting next to her dad during the games. She listened to his instructions to the players and absorbed his strategies for different situations. Her brother Eric, after a stellar pitching career in college, signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, for some reason that is still unexplained, we were at war in Viet Nam when Eric graduated. He was immediately drafted, and, by the time he was discharged, the Royals were no longer interested. (It’s not only the killed and wounded that are casualties of war.) As a result of her childhood, Michelle knows more about baseball than any other woman I’ve ever met. My mother was a Cincinnati Reds fan, I grew up hearing Waite Hoyt describe the games on radio and I played some in school – though never at my brother-in-law’s skill level.