Zaila Avant-garde wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming bee’s first African American champion
Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the bee’s first African American champion in its 96-year history. Avant-garde spelled ’'murraya’' correctly to win the competition, after conquering words such as ’'retene,’' ’'ancistroid,’' and ’'depreter’' over multiple rounds. Upon her...www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0