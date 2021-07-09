Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Fruit and Vegetable Intake Linked to Lower Cardiovascular, Cancer, and Overall Death Risk

By Quinn Phillips
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating fruits and vegetables is a matter of life and death — from all causes, as well as from cardiovascular disease — according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers sought to look at the relationship between different dietary patterns throughout the day...

