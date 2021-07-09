Fruit and Vegetable Intake Linked to Lower Cardiovascular, Cancer, and Overall Death Risk

Consuming both fiber and milk may have a beneficial effect on gut bacteria that reduces the risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Gut. Dietary fiber — a name given to several different forms of carbohydrate that resist being broken down by the digestive process — has long been known to be good for digestive and intestinal health, for a number of different reasons. It may help with intestinal motility (movement of digested food through the intestines), slow the digestion of other forms of carbohydrate, reduce blood cholesterol levels by encouraging bile (a cholesterol-rich digestive fluid) to be excreted rather than reabsorbed, and improve the balance of healthy bacteria in the colon by acting as food for the bacteria. This last role of fiber — as food for bacteria — was the subject of the latest study. Researchers were interested in the effect of both fiber intake and milk intake on byproducts (known as metabolites) of tryptophan, a chemical found in many protein-rich foods. Some byproducts of tryptophan — created when gut bacteria break down the chemical — have been found to be harmful, potentially increasing the risk for type 2 diabetes, while other metabolites of tryptophan may be beneficial.