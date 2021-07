After spending several months in the Phantom Zone after DC dropped out of the video-streaming business, all ten seasons of Super Friends have finally arrived on HBO Max, giving older viewers an opportunity to enjoy all the Saturday morning flashbacks they can stand while providing younger viewers with an idea of what the animated DC Universe used to look like in the ‘70s and ‘80s. In order to aid you in exploring this intimidating early era of superheroics, Decider has taken a look back through all ten seasons, providing you with a summation of each season as well as a viewer’s guide to a must-see episode from each.