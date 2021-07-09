Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia women's soccer team unveils 2021 schedule

By John Shifflett
Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an altered 2020 schedule that included games in both the fall and the spring, the Virginia women’s soccer team is returning to a normal fall schedule in 2021. The Cavaliers unveiled their 18-game schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. The 2021 fall state includes eight home games, 10 matchups with ACC opponents and nonconference clashes with teams such as defending national champion Santa Clara and West Virginia.

