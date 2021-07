Lewisburg, Pa. - Grab a bucket of chalk and head downtown on Fri., July 16 to help transform the sidewalks into an open-air art gallery!. Artists of all ages are invited to join the free, family-friendly chalk art festival, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The festival was originally scheduled for July 9, but was postponed due to expected rainstorms.