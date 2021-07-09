$21 'Devil-ed' Egg Tray Is a Fun (and Convenient) Way to Serve Your Favorite Appetizer

Independence Day is coming up this weekend, which means beer, BBQ, brats, burgers, fireworks, sparklers, COVID-safe fun, and—oh, yeah, did anyone bring dessert?. As a former professional pastry chef, I know how satisfying it can be to make the holidays extra-special with an "ooh-ahh" dessert for a party—or even just to enjoy yourself! And as a self-taught pastry chef, I know that not everyone has the equipment or skills to bake in the first place, much less make sweets as pretty as we'd sometimes like. Plus, even if you do have the skills, your kids probably don't, and any holiday celebration is more fun when you can get the kids involved.