Pfizer to seek approval for a 3rd vaccine dose

Daily Gate City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but U.S. health officials say a booster isn't needed yet. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/17dc4a992805407aae0f6b9efdae58d1.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap Archive
