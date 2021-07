Tripods can add an enormous degree of flexibility to your photography, but buying the right one for your needs can sometimes be a confusing process.There’s a large amount of jargon and technical terms associated with camera stands, so we’ll explain a little bit more about why they’re used, what they’re made of and what to look for when buying one, as well as the models that came out top in our testing.Why use a tripod?Although correctly using a tripod can be a fine art, it is easiest to think of it as an elaborate stand to stop the camera shaking....