As lockdown restrictions ease, a changed London awaits the return of foreign tourists

Berkeley Square is unusually quiet. At 10 a.m. on a sunny Tuesday in early June, the place is as sleepy as a village green. There’s little to no traffic, and from the sidewalk on its eastern side, I can see just seven people: a personal trainer and his charge, a middle-aged man in boxing gloves; four women sitting in two groups in front of a coffee shop; and a young man in a white shirt inside a high-end car dealership, his eyes fixed on a computer screen. As I glance toward him, he checks his mobile phone.