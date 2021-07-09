Red, white and blue berry-filled recipes that are patriotic and rich in antioxidants

Learn how to make a perfect single serve chocolate chip cookie in the microwave! Satisfy your sweet tooth in minutes with this super simple microwave dessert recipe. Baking and cooking in the microwave has always been a favorite around Steamy Kitchen. You might think, “a chocolate chip cookie in the microwave?” YES and it works! This microwave cookie recipe is warm, buttery, sweet and salty, and comes together in just one minute. Why This Microwaved Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Works The quickest and most convenient way to make a chocolate chip cookie. This single serve recipe is perfect so you don’t eat too many cookies (we’ve all been there) and you also don’t have to share! Short preparation time and almost no clean up! This microwave chocolate chip cookie recipe is so easy, kids can learn how to make it too and you don’t have to be worried about the oven!