It's a mild and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper seventies. I'm also watching two clusters of thunderstorms. One across south central Oklahoma and another one just east of Lubbock. The one in the high plains of west Texas will weaken as the morning wears on, but the across our area around lunchtime and then again around dinner time. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Not too bad for this time of the year.