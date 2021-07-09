Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a man of bursting into a Mankato apartment and threatening to kill the occupant.

The Mankato Free Press reported that 22-year-old Refugio Sanchez Jr. of North Mankato was charged Wednesday with felony burglary and making threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to the charges, a resident at The Quarters apartment complex said he left his door unlocked on June 8 and a man he didn’t know burst into his bedroom. When he asked the man to leave the man threatened to kill him.

Another man entered and led the first intruder out. The men were stopped in the area and Sanchez was identified as the intruder.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
North Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Mankato Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy