Caroline County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTY At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 10 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Milford, Ladysmith, Fort A.p. Hill, Chilesburg, Rappahannock Academy, Golansville, Villboro, Guinea, Corbin, Nancy Wrights Corner, Ruther Glen, Woodford and Cedon. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.

