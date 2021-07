GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A developer is planning to demolish the old West YMCA building at 900 Leonard St. NW and build a 119-unit market rate apartment building in its place. The development, which also includes ground floor retail space, is expected to cost $18.6 million, with construction costs totaling $13.7 million, according to the city of Grand Rapids. The former YMCA building is owned by a limited liability company registered to Jack E. Hoedeman, the CEO of Compass Insurance Agency.