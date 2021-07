A Shiny New Food Hall Brings A Bevy Of Buzzy Concepts To Downtown Dallas All At Once, Wingstop Adds Thighs To Its Mix, Serious Pizza Hits Fort Worth & More. It’s par for course that we use this space to let you know about various restaurant openings happening in and around Dallas. What’s not expected, however, is for us to share with you the news of multiple big-name local dining institutions all teaming up at once to form like Voltron.