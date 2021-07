The Boys showrunner & EP Eric Kripke as well as pretty much every member of the cast have been warning viewers that they're really and truly not ready for what awaits in Season 3. But on Wednesday, Amazon and Kripke announced a very cool way to help them get up to speed. Starting today and premiering the 7th of every month until the series returns, the Fox News-with-even-less-conscience VNN (Vought News Network) will be hitting their screens for seven news stories offering a perspective on the world from Vought International's perspective. Matthew Edison steps into the role as VNN's "Seven on 7" segments as anchor Cameron Coleman (and will be appearing in the new season)- and yes, you're going to notice something familiar about those commercials.