Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo releases video in shooting that killed teen, hurt 11

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Body camera video of a mass shooting in Toledo show two officers running toward the sound of gunfire as they yell at people to “stay down” and “find cover” while dozens of rounds are being fired.

Seventeen-year-old Stephon Johnson was killed early Monday during a block party in a central Toledo neighborhood, and 11 people ranging in age from 11 to 51 years old were wounded. The 51-year-old and a 19-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition.

Toledo police released the video on Thursday. It shows officers responding to a 911 call about someone shooting in the air and people fighting.

Police officials have said about 80 rounds were fired by multiple gunmen. Bullets were found in the walls of neighboring houses.

No arrests have been made. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the suspects.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Alcohol#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy