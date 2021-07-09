Study shows working a four day workweek is effective

As we round the corner on the pandemic, negotiating for a flexible work schedule seems like a no-brainer after a year spent working, well, flexibly. But somehow, it still feels daunting to raise the issue with your boss. A lot depends on your company (Are they open to testing a non-traditional work week? Have they ever had remote employees?), but post-COVID, there’s no better time to bring it up. Here’s why: Flexibility at work is top of mind right now and the benefits don’t just apply to working moms. A flexible work schedule is appealing to anyone responsible for any type of dependent care (say, an elderly relative), but also for employees seeking a healthier work-life balance than what they had before. So, how do you approach your ask? Here, exactly how to negotiate for a flexible work schedule.