Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Study shows working a four day workweek is effective

By Big Ced
Posted by 
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife works from home, and she worked a four-day workweek and loved it. Icelandic researchers found that a four-day workweek without a pay cut improved worker wellbeing dramatically. A study published by the independent think tank Autonomy followed 2,500 workers in Iceland for four years to determine how they...

mykiss1031.com

Comments / 0

Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Icelandic#Local Councils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Friday, I’m In Love: Four-Day Workweek Going Mainstream

Iceland may provide more relief and relaxation to workers via its pioneering work culture than from its famous tourism industry, due to a new report about the “overwhelming success” of a series of trials testing a four-day workweek. As reported on the BBC and elsewhere, tests challenging the traditional pillar...
Labor IssuesBenzinga

Most Iceland Workers Shift To Four-Day Work Week With Positive Results

Labor unions and civil society organizations pushed Iceland to move to a four-day workweek — with positive results. From 2015 to 2019, there were two large-scale trials of shorter working hours — moving from a 40- hour to a 35- or 36-hour week — without reduced pay. One was conducted in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, followed by the other which began between the Icelandic government and BSRB, a trade union confederation, in 2017. These two trials combined to include more than 1% of the country’s working population.
JobsKeene Sentinel

A four-day workweek will make us better humans, by Christine Emba

W e mean to make things over, / We are tired of toil for naught, / With but bare enough to live upon / And ne’er an hour for thought.”. Workers sang that song in the 1880s, protesting for an eight-hour workday at a time when the average was more like 12. They achieved that goal. But more than 100 years later, we’re still singing the same song.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

One in nine UK workers don’t have pay or job security – and Covid could make the situation worse, report finds

One in nine UK workers have no pay or job security, and the pandemic threatens to push the level of insecure work higher, a new report has found. According to research from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) more than 3.6 million Britons are in “insecure work” – meaning they have zero-hours contracts, work as an agency, casual, or seasonal member of staff, or are self-employed earning under the national minimum wage.
WorldUpworthy

Four lessons the U.S. can take from Iceland's hugely successful 4-day workweek trial

The country of Iceland has released the analysis of its 4-day work week experiment and the results speak for themselves. The trials run by Reykjavík City Council and the national government took place from 2015 to 2019 and included about 1% of Iceland's working population, making it the world's largest shortened workweek trial to date. The findings show that paying people the same amount to work fewer hours per week results in a happier, healthier workforce with similar or increased productivity. Who knew?
Stanford, IL101wkqx.com

Would You Support a Four-Day Work Week?

A couple of years ago, the World Health Organization classified “workplace burnout” as a legitimate health issue a year after a professor at Stanford suggested over 150,000 Americans die on a yearly basis as a result of the “work” aspect of the “work-life balance” outweighing the latter to a fatal degree. There is now a growing push to change the American work week to a four-day week in an effort to curb work-related stress and health issues.
Worldmorningbrew.com

Employees in Iceland Start Working Four Days a Week

Along with the Northern Lights and the possibility of glimpsing the elusive Huldufólk, there might be one more reason to move to Iceland: in June, 86% of Iceland’s working population were currently, or on the path to, working four-day workweeks with no reduction in pay. The stat comes from a...
WorldWPTV

Largest ever four-day workweek trial deemed an ‘overwhelming success’

The world’s largest ever trial of a four-day working week and reduced working time found that working fewer hours for the same pay led to improved well-being among workers, with no loss in productivity. In fact, in some places, workers were more productive after cutting back their hours. Researchers have...
Economypurewow.com

How to Negotiate for a Flexible Work Schedule

As we round the corner on the pandemic, negotiating for a flexible work schedule seems like a no-brainer after a year spent working, well, flexibly. But somehow, it still feels daunting to raise the issue with your boss. A lot depends on your company (Are they open to testing a non-traditional work week? Have they ever had remote employees?), but post-COVID, there’s no better time to bring it up. Here’s why: Flexibility at work is top of mind right now and the benefits don’t just apply to working moms. A flexible work schedule is appealing to anyone responsible for any type of dependent care (say, an elderly relative), but also for employees seeking a healthier work-life balance than what they had before. So, how do you approach your ask? Here, exactly how to negotiate for a flexible work schedule.
Economywgnradio.com

A four day work week with business leadership expert Stepp Sydnor

Phil Manicki, in for WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan, is joined by Business Leadership Expert Stepp Sydnor to talk about his book Go Beyond Surviving to Success: 14 Keys to Create the Life You Want Out of the Trials You Have. They also talk about how new four-day work weeks have resulted in no loss of productivity and increased production.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Working adults in England’s poorest areas four times more likely to die from Covid, report finds

Working-age adults who live in England’s poorest areas are almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the wealthiest parts of the country, a new report has found.The mortality rate is 3.7 times higher for under-65s living in the poorest 10 per cent of neighbourhoods, according to research from the Health Foundation, which said that the “unequal burdens” of the pandemic have been “carried by different population groups and regions”.The charity’s nine-month inquiry, which analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and other sources, also found that six out of 10 people who died...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

More key workers set to escape having to isolate after Covid app ‘ping’

More key workers are set to escape being told to isolate after being “pinged” by the NHS app, No 10 has hinted.Frontline NHS workers are already in line to be exempt from the rules, with a review underway – but that could now be extended to staff in industries such as food production.“We are continuing to look at self-isolation exemptions,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, after meat processors were reportedly told that help is on the way to ease mass absenteeism.Downing Street insisted it was still essential that people follow the isolation advice from the app – which will not be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy