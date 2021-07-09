Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daily Discovery: Naia Izumi Lays Down Funky Guitars And Hard Truths On “Six Inch Stilettos”

By Joe Vitagliano
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JltXu_0asRLmhT00

“I write anytime I feel like it,” Naia Izumi tells American Songwriter. “I live in that space, and songwriting is a reflection of everything I see.”

It’s that mentality that’s led to Izumi becoming a formidable force in the guitar-driven pop-rock world. With an inimitable two-hand tapping style and uber-melodic sensibilities, his organic song-craft led him to winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2018. After that, he began releasing a string of virtuosic singles.

Now, on July 9, he’s unveiling his newest tune: “Six Inch Stilettos,” a testament to his knack for catchy tunes and observationalist lyricism. The single comes ahead of Izumi’s major label debut, A Residency in the Los Angeles Area, due July 30 via Sony Music Masterworks.

“‘Six Inch Stilettos’ is a depiction of something very subtle that people make light of, but it’s a very big problem,” Izumi said. “It’s the story of a girl I dated who was very attractive, but everything was taken care of for her, so she’d use guys with no mercy. I broke up with her really quickly. So, to me, it’s the saddest song on the whole record. As the bridge in the song goes: Give her an inch she takes a mile.”

Yet, for as resonant as the surface-level sentiment of “Six Inch Stilettos” is, Izumi reveals that he sees it as just the jumping-off-point for a much more complex composition. Between the bubbling flow of the melodies and the precision of its arrangement, a palpable mood is conjured.

“When writing songs, you can say something without even saying it,” Izumi explained. “There are so many subtle nuances. Like any practice, it just gets deeper and deeper. My process starts with rhythm and counter-melodies, and I build off that shell. Everything in life has rhythm. It’s the most intuitive to human nature, and melody is in everything as well. If you start with what’s natural, the rest starts to fill itself in.”

Coming back to Izumi’s natural talents as a writer, the way he put together all the moving pieces of “Six Inch Stilettos” is an impressive feat. At a time when “innovation” seems to be happening far more in the technology realm than the cultural one, it’s amazing to see an artist like Izumi make a bold, exciting new sound out of the cherished, ol’ six-string. That’s raw, unabashed creativity.

Naia Izumi’s new single “Six Inch Stilettos” is out now—watch the music video for it below:

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

171
Followers
455
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deeper And Deeper#Guitars#Truths#Npr#Residency#Sony Music Masterworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Top 50 American Bands of All Time

While our friends across the pond may try to argue otherwise, rock 'n' roll is an inherently American creation. Many of the most successful artists in the genre’s history were born and bred in the U.S.A. But who is the greatest American rock band of all time?. Assembling a list...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Derek Trucks Comes Full Circle Performing The Entire ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ Live With His Sprawling Band

Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) No one was asking for a song by song remake of Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (1970). It’s an album so definitive that even its originator Eric Clapton never played all of it in concert with the original band, let alone in order. That said, if anyone was going to attempt it, surely Derek Trucks, named after Clapton’s thinly disguised pseudonym, is the logical choice.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN: The First Song I Learned On Guitar

Scott Ian has been ripping up stages for over 40 years now in ANTHRAX, but one of his earliest appearances was at an elementary talent show in fourth grade school and it was a far cry from his thrash metal career. Watch the video below from Jackson Guitars as he goes down memory lane with the first few songs he learned to play on guitar, including THE SURFARIS version of "Wipe Out".
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Shungudzo Digs Deep Into Her Scars For Debut LP, ‘I’m not a mother, but I have children’

“When I started making the album, I had to stop writing for other people in order to focus on it. I realized that I hadn’t taken a risk in a really long time,” says Shungudzo. “Even though risks have always led me to the most beautiful moments of my life, I realized that I had sort of fallen into the safety net of writing for other people or more so the perceived safety because it’s not like songwriting is a guaranteed path.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Troops Of Doom' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the seventh episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Troops Of Doom" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1986 album "Morbid Visions".
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Mackenzie Shivers

Hello! I’m Mackenzie Shivers, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based out of New York. I just released my third LP Rejection Letter in April. My first instrument was the piano; I’ve been playing since I was four. But when the pandemic hit, I escaped to a friend’s home in Cape Cod and threw an old acoustic guitar in the back of our car. I spent those first couple months in lockdown discovering sounds and tunings that I couldn’t get from a piano, enjoying myself and the instrument. Then I saw that Laura Marling was doing guitar tutorials on her Instagram, so I started watching those and playing around with more alternate tunings and writing a batch of songs that would end up on Rejection Letter.
MusicRegister Citizen

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic 'The Writing on the Wall,' First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Brooklyn’s Evolfo Considers Death From A New Perspective On “White Foam”

“I was sitting in my home studio thinking about how we had been told our apartment was possibly haunted and how there had been an exorcism there at one point,” Matt Gibbs told American Songwriter. “I started to wonder: what would it feel like to be a departed soul, tethered to reality? What would one’s awareness feel like? Would they know if they were dead or not?”
Musicearmilk.com

Ali Coyle's New EP "Songs For My Therapist" is a journal of loss and triumph

Indie pop artist Ali Coyle has a way of deeply connecting with her listeners through her highly-relatable lyrics, lush sonics, and vivid imagery that is delicately woven into her songs. The emerging artist recently released an EP Songs For My Therapist which is a six-track body of work that depicts the narrative of a queer woman as she navigates through the ups and downs of her life’s journey while learning meaningful lessons along the way. Self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance are powerful themes throughout Ali’s EP, as she confronts her demons and moves into a place of healing and growth.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Connan Mockasin Announces New Album with His Dad Ade, Shares Video for New Song “The Wolf”

New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin has announced a new album made in collaboration with his near 72-year-old father, Ade, entitled It’s Just Wind, and shared its first single, “The Wolf,” which is inspired by the fairytale character the Big Bad Wolf. A psychic told Connan to make the album and it was recorded in the aftermath of Ade flatlining for 40 minutes after a cardiac arrest. It’s Just Wind is due out July 14 (which is Ade’s 72nd birthday) via Mexican Summer. Check out the video for “The Wolf” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Lea Thomas

Hi, I’m Lea Thomas (pronounced lay-uh). I write and release music under my own name and have a new record called Mirrors to the Sun that is due out in late July. A lot of the songs on this album were built on live takes with my band, recorded between sessions in a house in the woods that we turned into a studio as well as at Thump Recording in Brooklyn. I arranged for horns for the first time and composed some extended instrumental sections on songs like “Hummingbird” that really came to life with the involvement of my band and a community of musicians I am lucky to know.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Bailey Coats Banishes “FOMO” on New Single

We’ve all felt it, endured it, and grappled with it— the beast that is FOMO (the fear of missing out). Whether FOMO crept into your subconscious or dropped in unannounced, this feeling is almost as abstract as the solutions wielded against it. Alabamian Bailey Coats took a stab at describing this emotional phenomenon in her single “FOMO,” which is exclusively premiering on American Songwriter below.
Musicklbjfm.com

Five Finger Death Punch earn their 12th No. 1 single with “Darkness Settles In”

Five Finger Death Punch officially topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart with their latest single “Darkness Settles In,” marking the band’s 12th all-time #1 on the chart. The track, from their latest chart-topping studio album F8, follows in the footsteps of the album’s three previously released smashes,“Inside Out,” “A Little Bit Off,” and “Living The Dream,” all of which reached the top spot on the same chart. The band is also celebrating the recent Gold certification of “A Little Bit Off” in the U.S.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Lauren Jenkins Rises From the Ash with Part One of Three-EP Set ‘Miles On Me’

After parting ways with Big Machine Records, in the wake of a devastating tornado that ripped through Nashville, just before a global pandemic swept in, Lauren Jenkins had a choice to make. Having made great strides in her music career, she felt paralyzed by the rug of confidence and financial support that was ripped out from under her. But Jenkins had been working at her artistry since she was 15 years old, and luckily she had no plans of quitting.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

The Story Behind The Sad Lyrics Of ‘Mr Doctor’ By jiiP Is What Makes It Truly Unique And Inspiring

Originally from London, England, jiiP took up the piano before he had learned the fundamentals of speech. By the age of 4, he had written his first song. He went on to study music composition at KU and UMKC, mastering the violin and guitar during his travels through the states. Since 2012, jiiP has performed all over NYC and has been featured alongside upcoming artists while providing production and notation for various clients around the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy