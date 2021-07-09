Cancel
Tarek El Moussa Weighs in on Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Romance

By Daniel S. Levine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, weighed in on Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, Thursday. Haack, who was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and shares two children, defended her relationship with Hall in a strongly-worded Instagram post earlier Thursday after photos of her with Hall surfaced. Haack's divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized just weeks before she was seen with Hall.

