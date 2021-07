ESPN’s FPI game-by-game projections have the Kentucky Wildcats reaching a sixth straight bowl game but falling short of contention in the SEC East race. FPI is defined as a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.”