Drew McIntyre openly pushed for a dream match with John Cena late last month, telling On Demand Entertainment, "I've been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we've never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We've been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match. Where I'm at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he's just on another level. He's conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There's no bigger match, as far as I'm concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre."