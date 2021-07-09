Cancel
A Call for Massachusetts Conservatives to Serve [SOUTHCOAST VOICES]

THIS GUEST BLOG BY: Brock N. Cordeiro, Republican State Committeeman from Dartmouth. "These are the times that try men's souls." Thomas Paine wrote of the Revolution in The American Crisis, but Massachusetts Republicans must never shrink from the service of our Commonwealth in the face of liberal Democrat tyranny under Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Bill Keating. Now is the time for conservatives to become registered Republicans and for Republicans to answer the rhetorical call to political arms and to join their town/ward and city committees – the essential foundation of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

