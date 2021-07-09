The 25 best PS Vita games of all time
While Sony’s second handheld failed to capitalize on the 82 million units sold by the PSP, it’s far from a failure. 18 million units isn’t a shabby figure by any standards and it remains one of the most technically impressive handhelds of all time, with an OLED screen that makes the Nintendo Switch look washed out in comparison. Those 18 million sales weren’t enough to convince Sony of the machine’s future however and it’s looking highly likely that the Vita will be Sony’s last entry in the handheld market.www.gamesradar.com
