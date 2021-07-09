Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 25 best PS Vita games of all time

By Darran Jones
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

﻿While Sony’s second handheld failed to capitalize on the 82 million units sold by the PSP, it’s far from a failure. 18 million units isn’t a shabby figure by any standards and it remains one of the most technically impressive handhelds of all time, with an OLED screen that makes the Nintendo Switch look washed out in comparison. Those 18 million sales weren’t enough to convince Sony of the machine’s future however and it’s looking highly likely that the Vita will be Sony’s last entry in the handheld market.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiji Inafune
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Games#Single Player Games#Console Games#Ps Vita Games#Ps Vita#Psp#The Nintendo Switch#Guerilla Cambridge#Mega Man#Delta#Asian#The Ps Vita#Wipeout#Mortal Kombat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Prime Day PlayStation Deals 2021: PS5 And PS4 Discounts On Games, Headsets, Hard Drives, And More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is still in its first day, and it's brought a ton of great PS5 and PS4 deals for PlayStation owners. Without a doubt, the best Prime Day PlayStation deals are on games, so if you're looking to bulk up your next-gen library or pick up some PS4 games for cheap, now's a great time to do so. When it comes to accessories, deals are looking much more slim, but we are seeing some nice deals on PlayStation headsets and external storage specifically. Prime Day 2021 runs through tomorrow, June 22, but it's possible some of the best deals will end before then, and some deals are 24-hour offers that end tonight. With that in mind, here are the best Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals available on Monday--and if you own other consoles, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day Xbox deals too.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Welp, I don't need my Nintendo Switch anymore

After the announcement of the Steam Deck, Valve's take on a handheld PC that can play anything in your Steam library without port work, I'm running out of reasons to ever give Nintendo money again. With everything the Steam Deck purports to do, the reasons I maintain for owning a...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PSP's Store Closes Today, But Its Games Are Still Up for Grabs on PS3 and PS Vita

Remember earlier in the year when Sony planned to close down the PlayStation Stores on PS3, PS Vita, and PSP? Of course, the corporation walked this decision back after no small amount of criticism, although the PSP's digital storefront would still be switching off come 2nd July. Still, it's a better result than what was initially on the cards. The thing is, it seems fans of Sony's original portable might not have to mourn the loss of PSP games at all.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PSP gamers can get games via the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita after all

Gamers around the world weren’t happy when Sony announced that it would be closing down the PlayStation Store on the PS3 and PS Vita. The move would have essentially made the retro consoles worthless as no games would’ve been available to purchase in the future. Sony is now backing away from closing up shop, which was originally intended to close today, July 2, 2021. The announcement that the stores would remain open on both consoles was made back in April.
Video Gamespsu.com

The PSP Store Closes Its Doors Today, But PS3 And PS Vita Still Provide An Avenue To Access Its Content

Sony has officially shut the doors on the PSP store today as previously planned, although fortunately the PS3 and PS Vita stores remains open for the foreseeable future. While users cannot purchase PSP games directly from the store anymore, the content hasn’t actually been deleted. Sony has issued a statement on its official website to reveal that users can still hit up other stores to gain access to PSP content.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PSP games will continue to be sold on PS Vita and PS3

The closing of the PlayStation Store on the PSP will not mean that the titles of the notebook will stop selling, as anticipated. At first, the goodbye of the digital store was also announced on PS3 and PS Vita, but in the face of the wave of complaints, the japanese recoiled and they announced that they would finally just shut down the Vita store. Through a message on ResetEra, it has been discovered that PSP video games can continue to be purchased on other platforms.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Sony will keep selling PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

You’re not losing access to digital games for the PSP just yet. When Sony reversed its decision to close the PS3 and the PS Vita storefronts back in April, it also said that the “PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2nd, 2021 as planned.” While that could be interpreted as Sony pulling the plug on all PSP downloads, new language that has popped up on both the US and the UK PlayStati on websites (as spotted by Kotaku.
Video GamesNME

The PSP store has closed but games appear online via PS3 and PS Vita

The PSP online marketplace closes today, but users can potentially still purchase games through a PS3 or PS Vita. Users will no longer be able to purchase games on their PSP directly or purchase DLC for those games. However, users will still have access to their download list, from which they can obtain any previously purchased game.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sony closes the PSP Store, although it will remain partially “alive” thanks to PS Vita and PS3

Sony will continue to sell games from PSP via PS3 and PS Vita stores, despite the closure of the PSP store, which is already effective. PlayStation has updated the messages on their support page for “apps, features and services discontinued” stopeflecting the change amid the closure of the PSP store. “You will still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available through the PS3 and PS Vita stores.”says the description. “However, you will no longer be able to make purchases through the PSP content store itself.”.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

The Switch OLED proves the PS Vita was ahead of the curve

Sometimes there are products that stand the test of time, and after the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the PS Vita has only enforced this fact even more. For what felt like years now, rumors were abound regarding what a ‘Switch Pro’, a ‘Switch 2’ or a ‘New Switch’ would entail. From 4K visuals to Bluetooth support for your headphones, there were plenty of hopes as to what a new model would bring after using the same Switch for almost five years.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS Now July: Replacing one of PlayStation Now’s best games

Marvel’s Avengers has been confirmed as one of the most popular games on the PlayStation Now streaming service. And today it’s being replaced by a spate of new titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. Rumors of such an exchange were first shared earlier this month after a leaked video ad...

Comments / 0

Community Policy