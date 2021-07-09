Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Jim Cornette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Fan#Mjf#Thejimcornette#Wwe Raw Women S Champion#Most Wanted Treasures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Debuts New AEW Title Belt

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program, and Miro debuted a new TNT title belt, as seen in a photo below. Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this...
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Calls Out WWE for Breaking Up Their Factions So Quickly

Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed all over the world in various promotions, including WWE. He has competed for over three decades and has worked with the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. One of the biggest complaints...
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho To Miss Episodes of AEW Dynamite In December

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho is set to miss episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December due to an upcoming Fozzy tour. The band is set to tour England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Ireland from November 30 to December 12. A concert in Swansea on December 10 is sold out. This means he would miss episodes of AEW Dynamite on December 1 and 8, as well as Rampage on 3 and 10.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Watch Fan Get Dragged Out Of AEW Dynamite After Getting Punched By Chris Jericho

They say that anything can happen when you attend a professional wrestling event, and from time to time fans jump over the railing and try to get in on the action. Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Chris Jericho and MJF made their way out into the arena for a contract signing, and a fan tried to get in the ring. The fan was stopped by security, and Chris Jericho also took a swing at the fan.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen

AEW and Tony Khan have been happy to pay for big-name songs, and Chris Jericho recently noted that they tried to get songs from both AC/DC and Van Halen. Jericho was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip and talked about how AEW tried to get the rights to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for the Pinnacle, as well as “Runnin’ With the Devil” from Van Halen, but were denied.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
WWEf4wonline.com

MJF names stipulations for Jericho rematch on AEW Dynamite

MJF has named the stipulations in order for Chris Jericho to get another match against him. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jericho and MJF discussed the terms of the deal. MJF said he wanted to take something Jericho did, make Moxley wrestle the entire Inner Circle, and make it better. MJF cited a Greek mythology story called "Labors of Hercules", saying that Jericho will have five labors, with the first four being members of the Pinnacle. Jericho would have to defeat all four men back-to-back in order to reach the fifth labor, MJF. Jericho accepted the stipulation.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho’s Bump On June 30th Edition Of AEW Dynamite Botched?

You may recall over a week ago during the main event of AEW Dynamite (June 30th) featuring MJF and Sammy Guevara that Chris Jericho took a bump after being attacked by Wardlow. Jericho had been on commentary for the show and ran down to ringside to interfere in the match. Wardlow tossed Jericho from a fan seating platform, as Jericho hit the ringside mat area pretty hard. Most wrestling fans firmly believe that Jericho was actually supposed to go through the ringside timekeeper’s table, but fell short and rolled under after the spot.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF Sets The Stipulations For Another Match With Chris Jericho

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF came face-to-face with Chris Jericho as he cut a promo where he let Jericho know of the conditions he would have to meet if he wanted to face him again. Some of the stipulations include Jericho having to face four opponents of...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite contained many special moments for AEW fans. It was the first show back on the road after AEW spent the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It featured the surprise debut of Malachi Black, the former Aleister Black. It featured the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo. It even had a pretty badass street fight for the tag team championships between the Young Bucks and the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. But perhaps the most heartwarming moment of all was the singalong with Chris Jericho's entrance theme, Judas in my Mind by Fozzy.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Caught ‘Swearing’ On Raw

Bobby Lashley said Kofi Kingston was right that MVP is part of the reason he’s lost his edge. “I lost to Xavier Woods!…” He also said, “I appreciate what you’ve done, but this bulls*** needs to stop now. Back to business.”. The former WWE star Chris Jericho was seemingly jealous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy