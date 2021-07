​​​​The 23-year-old opener, who was dropped on 90, plundered 11 fours and three sixes in her unbeaten 111 from 61 deliveries on Friday afternoon. Lamb - who had come into the game having hit the competition's only half-century - propelled Thunder to 186-1 before taking 3-16, including two wickets in as many balls, and a catch as Sunrisers were dismissed for 115 in 20 overs.