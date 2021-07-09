Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, AZ

Semi rollover blocks intersection in Maricopa

By KATIE SAWYER Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA — A semi truck toppled at the intersection of Honeycutt and White and Parker roads in Maricopa Friday afternoon, blocking the majority of the intersection. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. and emergency crews were quickly on the scene. Photos of the 18-wheeler rig show it tipped on its right side after what appears to be a failed left turn onto westbound Honeycutt Road. The contents of the trailer spilled out onto the sidewalk north of the intersection.

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Parker, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Maricopa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy