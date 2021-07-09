Semi rollover blocks intersection in Maricopa

MARICOPA — A semi truck toppled at the intersection of Honeycutt and White and Parker roads in Maricopa Friday afternoon, blocking the majority of the intersection. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. and emergency crews were quickly on the scene. Photos of the 18-wheeler rig show it tipped on its right side after what appears to be a failed left turn onto westbound Honeycutt Road. The contents of the trailer spilled out onto the sidewalk north of the intersection.