What We Know About Britney Spears' July Conservatorship Hearing

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Britney Spears is headed back to another conservatorship hearing in July, per Us Magazine, but will that spell good or bad news for the singer's freedom? After all, several developments have unfolded in her conservatorship since her shocking June 23 court hearing. Spears, in a 24-minute-long statement, said that she was forced by management to work "seven days a week, no days off," with the singer comparing her work schedule to sex trafficking (via Variety). Spears also declared, "I want to be able to handpick my own lawyer. The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

